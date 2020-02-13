Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On February 12, 2020, the Board of Directors of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (the “Company”), approved and adopted Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Company (as amended, the “Bylaws”), effective immediately, to delete Section 7.9, which generally provided that, to the extent permitted by law, the prevailing party in litigation between the Company and a current or prior stockholder was entitled to recover its legal fees from the other party.

The above description is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Bylaws, a copy of which is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEI) is principally engaged in the design, development and manufacture of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. The Company operates in three segments: FEI-NY, Gillam-FEI and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment also includes the operations of the Company’s subsidiaries, Frequency Electronics, Inc. Asia (FEI-Asia) and FEI-Elcom Tech, Inc. (FEI-Elcom). It operates through several facilities located across the world, which is used for manufacturing its products and for administrative activities, which includes Long Island, New York; Garden Grove, California; Liege, Belgium; Tianjin, China, and Rockleigh, New Jersey. The Company’s services are employed in commercial, government, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance (C4ISR) and other military electronic systems. Its technology is used for a range of terrestrial and space applications.