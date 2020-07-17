SEC Filings Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

The Management is filing this 8-K on the day before its Annual Meeting to report the impact of COVID-19, government shutdowns and changes in consumer behavior prior to the release of the 10-Q stating second quarter results. The financial information provided here is not reviewed or audited by its auditors nor does it provide or suggest earnings performance.

The Company will hold its first virtual Annual Stockholder Meeting onFriday, July 17that 1 pm Pacific Time.The public may view and hear this meeting online by visitingwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WVVI2020.Guests may login at the time of the meeting, during the meeting or as early as 15 minutes prior to the start time by entering theirname and email address under “Guest Login.”

The previous 30 Annual Meetings were held at the winery drawing hundreds of Company stockholders each July with a weekend filled with updates on developments and events featuring food and wine pairings. COVID-19 has prevented the festive annual stockholder gathering this year, but the winery has arranged for special wine tasting presentations to follow the virtual meeting via Zoom.

The long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to the wine industry and the Company are unknown.The Company took a cautious approach to spending cash as the various economic and market impacts of the pandemic and government actions were not able to be estimated. Allconstruction and capital purchases were put on hold at the beginning of the shutdown as the Company’s planned Preferred Stock Offering was delayed due to the then condition of the capital market.

The Company has since reinitiated winemaking and vineyard equipment purchases to improve efficiencies as well as the widening of Highway 99W for access to the new winery construction near Dundee, scheduled to be completed by December 2020. The Company expects Bernau Estate, the new sparkling wine facility, tasting room and biodynamically-farmed gardens, to be open to the public early summer of 2022.

The Company qualified and obtained a PPP loan for $1.655 million, but quickly returned the funds after obtaining a $5 million commercial loan commitment from a private lender as a back-up for liquidity if the Company was to experience operating losses from sales disruptions due to COVID-19.The Management and the Board of Directors returned the federal PPP loan because private financing was secured, jobs were preserved and the Company felt the money should be reserved for businesses facing greater market and financial challenges than the Company.

While the Company was required to close its five tasting rooms for more than 66 days and furlough some retail employees not able to transition to other roles, total employment has grown from pre-pandemic levels at March 16, 2020 of 229 employees to 261 as of June 30, 2020. The Company had 206 employees as of December 31, 2019.

As on-premise restaurants were no longer ordering wine from distributors, the Company focused on the sales channels still available.Case sales todistributors in the second quarter were upslightly at31,685compared to31,413during the same time period in 2019.Case sales todistributors for the first six months of the year was71,145as compared with59,122for the prior year.

Thesecasesincluded sales of the charitable project Oregon Solidarity, whichamounted to 448 casesfor the second quarter of 2020 as compared with the same period last yearwith1,191 cases. For the first six months of 2020, the Oregon Solidarity portion was448 casesas compared with those of the prior year of3,118.

Removing the charitable sales of Oregon Solidarity from both years results in Company branded wine sales to distributors of31,237 casesin the second quarter of 2020 as compared with the same period of30,222 caseslast year and for the first six months of 2020 of70,697casesas compared to56,004casesfrom last year. During the pandemic second quarter of 2020, Company branded wine sales were up1,015 casesand up14,693 casesfor the first six months.

Case depletions from distributors to their accounts during the second quarter of 2020 is estimated to be 32,492cases, up 1,965cases or6.4% from the same time period in the prior year. The six month 2020 depletions are estimated to be 61,165cases, up 5,316cases or 9.5% over the first six months of 2019.