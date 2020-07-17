IRADIMED CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IRMD) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 15, 2020, Iradimed Corporation (the “Company”) entered into a Separation Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Louis Waldman in connection with Mr. Waldman’s retirement.
Pursuant to the Agreement, Mr. Waldman will continue to serve as the Company's Controller through the period ending Friday, July 24, 2020 (the "Retirement Date"), and will remain eligible to receive his 2020 annual performance bonus, on a prorated basis. Under the terms of the Agreement, effective as of the Retirement Date, Mr. Waldman will receive: (i) a one-time addition of 120 hours to his total paid time-off balance; (ii) Company-paid health insurance through November 30, 2020; and (iii) accelerated vesting of all of Mr. Waldman's unvested restricted stock units, amounting to 5,155 shares of the Company's common stock. The Agreement also provides that the restrictive covenants set forth in that certain Employment Agreement, dated September 18, 2018 (the "Employment Agreement"), by and between the Company and Mr. Waldman, filed as Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on September 24, 2018, remain in effect in accordance with the terms set forth in the Employment Agreement.
The foregoing description of the Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
IRADIMED CORP Exhibit
EX-10.1 2 ex10-1.htm Exhibit 10.1 SEPARATION AGREEMENT This Separation Agreement is between Iradimed Corporation (“Iradimed”) and Louis Waldman (“Employee”). As Employee desires to retire,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About IRADIMED CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IRMD)

