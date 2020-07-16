Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 15, 2020, we entered into new one-year employment agreements with each of John Brda, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Roger Wurtele, our Chief Financial Officer. Their previous employment agreements expired in June 2020. Under the new agreements, Messrs. Brda and Wurtele will continue to receive their same annual salaries of $375,000 and $225,000, with 36% and 20% of the salaries, respectively, continuing to accrue unpaid until such time as the Board of Directors believes there is adequate cash for such payment, or as otherwise contemplated in the employment agreement. Each individual will be eligible for a bonus at the Compensation Committee’s discretion. Each agreement provides that if there is a “change of control” in the company (as defined in the agreement), the employee will be paid in one lump sum any amounts owed to the employee under the agreement that are accrued and unpaid plus his salary that would be earned through the end of the term of the agreement. Each employment agreement has a covenant not to compete and provides for expense reimbursement, four weeks of vacation and certain other benefits.

Additionally, as part of their employment compensation, the Compensation Committee granted Mr. Brda an option to purchase a total of up to 2,250,000 shares of common stock, including up to 375,000 shares at an exercise price of $0.50 per share and up to 1,875,000 shares at an exercise price of $1.00 per share, and granted Mr. Wurtele an option to purchase a total of up to 750,000 shares of common stock, including up to 375,000 shares at an exercise price of $0.50 per share and up to 375,000 shares at an exercise price of $1.00 per share. The options were granted under our Amended and Restated 2015 Stock Option Plan. The options of both executives will vest upon either (a) the closing of a change of control occurring prior to July 15, 2021, or (b) the company entering into a letter of intent with a third party prior to July 15, 2021 that contemplates a change of control, and the change of control transaction closes with that third party (or an affiliate(s) of that third party) at a date not later than July 15, 2022; subject, however, to acceleration and earlier vesting of all of the options in the event of (i) the termination of employment by the employee for “good reason” under his employment agreement or (ii) a determination of the Compensation Committee, at its discretion. In the event of the death or disability of the employee prior to vesting or if the company terminates the employee’s employment for reasons other than for “cause” under the employment agreement prior to vesting, the option will still vest upon the occurrence of the events described under clauses (a) or (b) above. The options, to the extent such options have not been exercised, will terminate and become null and void on July 15, 2025, if and only if the options vest as described above, or on July 15, 2021, if the options do not vest as described above, subject to the occurrence of the events contemplated under clause (b) above whereby the options would not terminate until July 15, 2022.

Reference is made to the employment agreements included as exhibits 10.1 and 10.2 to this current report and to the stock option agreements included as exhibits 10.3 and 10.4 to this current report, the disclosure in which is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibit 10.1 Employment Agreement with John A. Brda Exhibit 10.2 Employment Agreement with Roger Wurtele Exhibit 10.3 Stock Option Agreement with John A. Brda Exhibit 10.4 Stock Option Agreement with Roger Wurtele



TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES INC Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex10-1.htm EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH JOHN A. BRDA Exhibit 10.1 EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT This EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT (the “Agreement”),…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (Torchlight) is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company focuses on drilling and working interest programs within the United States. The Company has interests in approximately four oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development in Wilson County, Texas; the Ring Energy Joint Venture in Southwest Kansas; Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma, and the Orogrande Project in Hudspeth County, Texas. The Company also operates through two other subsidiaries, including Torchlight Energy Operating, LLC, a Texas limited liability company, and Hudspeth Oil Corporation, a Texas corporation. The Marcelina Creek Field Development is located over the Austin Chalk, Buda and Eagle Ford Formations.