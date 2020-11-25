WHERE FOOD COMES FROM, INC. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On November 18, 2020, the Board of Directors of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (the “Company”) approved the implementation of a one-for-four (1:4) reverse stock split (the “Reverse Stock Split”) of the Company’s shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Common Stock”). The Reverse Stock Split will be effective after the market closes on November 30, 2020.

The Company’s stockholders had previously approved a reverse split of not more than 1-for-4, with the exact ratio to be set within this range as determined by the Board of Directors. As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every four (4) outstanding shares of Common Stock will be reclassified, combined and changed into one (1) share of Common Stock. The Reverse Stock Split will reduce the number of the Company’s outstanding shares of Common Stock from approximately 24.6 million shares to approximately 6.2 million shares. The number of authorized shares of Common Stock will remain unadjusted as a result of the Reverse Stock Split. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Reverse Stock Split.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release issued and dated November 24, 2020



Where Food Comes From, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 CASTLE ROCK,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About WHERE FOOD COMES FROM, INC. (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is a provider of verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock and food industry. The Company is a third-party provider of food production audits. The Where Food Comes From labeling program offers food retailers and restaurants a means of connecting consumers to information on where and how the food they purchase has been grown or raised. It offers a range of verification and certification services to help food producers and consumers differentiate certain attributes and production methods in the marketplace. It also offers consulting, program development and Web-based development services on a customized basis to meet customer requirements. It supports over 10,000 farmers, ranchers, retailers, distributors and restaurants with a range of services provided through its family of verifiers, including IMI Global, International Certification Services, Inc., Validus Verification Services, LLC and Sterling Solutions, LLC.