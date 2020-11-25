Cipherloc Corporation (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On November 12, 2020, Dr. Milton Mattox resigned as the Chief Operating Officer of Cipherloc Corporation (the “Company’). Dr. Mattox’s resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company, any matter related to the Company’s operations, policies or practices, the Company’s management or the Company’s board of directors. The Company has accepted Mr. Mattox’s resignation which will be effective following a transition to the Company’s new Chief Technology Officer, Nicholas Hnatiw, who was appointed to this position on November 18, 2020.

Set forth below is the biographical information of Mr. Hnatiw, as required by Item 401 of Regulation S-K.

Nicholas Hnatiw, age 40, has more than 15 years of experience creating software technologies from network security to artificial intelligence. Mr. Hnatiw has led the design and development of a security risk assessment SaaS platform, run a security monitoring service with a custom-built next generation automation and SIEM system. Prior to the Company, Mr. Hnatiw served as the technical director for network operations supporting U.S. Cyber Command, U.S. Intelligence Agencies, and other Department of Defense research organizations from October 2010 to October 2014. From June 2015 to September 2019, Mr. Hnatiw was the Chief Executive Officer of Loki Labs, a cyber security firm. Mr. Hnatiw is also currently a consultant with Cuesta Partners (since January 2020); a partner and Chief Technology Officer of Sidechannel Security (since February 2020), and the Chief Technology Officer of RealCISO.io (since October 2020). Mr. Hnatiw earned a bachelor of science degree in computer engineering and computer science at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On November 24, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the appointment of Mr. Hnatiw as Chief Technology Officer. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release, dated November 24, 2020

