Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

As previously reported, on March 10, 2020, Avinger, Inc. (the “Company”) received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”), as the minimum bid price for the Company’s listed securities was less than $1.00 for the previous 30 consecutive business days. The Company initially had a period of 180 calendar days, or until September 8, 2020, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Also as previously reported, on April 20, 2020, the Company received notification from Nasdaq indicating that Nasdaq filed an immediately effective rule change with the SEC on April 16, 2020, to which the compliance periods for bid price and market value of publicly held shares requirements were tolled through June 30, 2020. As a result, the Company had until November 20, 2020 to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

The Company did not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by November 20, 2020. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company provided written notice to Nasdaq of its intent to cure the deficiency and, on November 24, 2020, the Company received notice that Nasdaq granted the Company an additional 180 calendar days, or until May 19, 2021, to regain compliance.

The Company intends to evaluate all available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement on or before May 19, 2021, including, if necessary, by effecting a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock.

If at any time before May 19, 2021, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock is at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Staff will provide written notification that the Company has achieved compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If, however, compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement cannot be demonstrated by May 19, 2021, the Staff will provide written notification that the Company’s common stock will be subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal the Staff’s delisting determination to a Nasdaq Hearing Panel. There can be no assurance that, if the Company does appeal the Staff’s delisting determination, such appeal would be successful.

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD). The Company focuses on introducing products based on its lumivascular platform, which is an intravascular image-guided system. The Company manufactures and sells a suite of products in the United States and certain European markets. The Company’s products include Lightbox imaging console, as well as its Wildcat, Kittycat and the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery, known as a chronic total occlusion (CTO). The lumivascular platform offers real-time visualization of the inside of the artery during PAD treatment. The lumivascular platform consists of a capital component Lightbox and a range of disposable catheter products, including Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Pantheris.