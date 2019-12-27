WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

ITEM 5.07 SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SECURITY HOLDERS.

Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.’s (the “Company”) 2019 Annual Meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) was held on December 19, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. On December 23, 2019, the independent inspector of election for the Annual Meeting, First Coast Results, Inc. (“FCR”) delivered its preliminary voting results for each of the matters submitted to a vote at the Annual Meeting.

These results are preliminary only and are subject to change based on the certification of the voting results by FCR. The Company will file an amendment to this Current Report on Form 8-K to disclose the final voting results after receiving FCR’s final certified report.

According to FCR’s preliminary tabulation of voting, shareholders representing 7,342,982 shares, or 75.75%, of the Company’s common stock outstanding as of the record date for the Annual Meeting were present in person or were represented at the meeting by proxy.

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

Under plurality voting, the eight nominees who receive the most “FOR” votes are elected as directors. The preliminary tabulation of voting results for the election of directors as provided by FCR is set forth below.

Board of Directors Nominees:

986,250 5,755,422 601,307