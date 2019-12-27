SEC Filings BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

On December 20, 2019, BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (the “Company”) and John M. Desmarais, a director of the Company, agreed that the due date for the payment of a promissory note held by Mr. Desmarais in the principal amount of $175,000, together with interest thereon, has been extended from December 31, 2019 to January 31, 2020. Concurrently, the Company agreed with a trust for which Mr. Desmarais and his wife serve as the trustees and which was established for the benefit of Mr. Desmarais’ immediately family that the due date for the payment of a promissory note held by the trust in the principal amount of $500,000, together with interest thereon, has also been extended from December 31, 2019 to January 31, 2020.

Between December 19, 2019 and December 23, 2019, the Company issued an aggregate of 15,746,926 shares of common stock of the Company in exchange for outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $100,993, inclusive of accrued and unpaid interest.

For each of the securities issuances, the Company relied upon Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), as transactions by an issuer not involving any public offering or Section 3(a)(9) of the Act as a security exchanged by an issuer with its existing security holders exclusively where no commission or other remuneration is paid or given directly or indirectly for soliciting such exchange. For each such transaction, the Company did not use general solicitation or advertising to market the securities, the securities were offered to a limited number of persons, the investors had access to information regarding the Company (including information contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2019, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and press releases made by the Company), and management of the Company was available to answer questions from prospective investors. The Company reasonably believes that each of the investors is an accredited investor.