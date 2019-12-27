ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ADMP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On December 19, 2019, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release providing an update on the ZIMHI™ New Drug Application (“NDA”) resubmission process.

On November 22, 2019, the Company received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding its NDA for its ZIMHI™ high-dose naloxone injection product for the treatment of opioid overdose. The Company has provided responses to the comments included in the CRL and submitted these answers to the FDA. With the responses, the Company requested a Type A meeting with the FDA and is currently waiting for the FDA to respond to this request. The next update from the Company on the ZIMHI NDA resubmission process will be sometime after the FDA meeting occurs. At that time, the Company would expect to have more information regarding the timeline for the full resubmission of the NDA back to the FDA.

About ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ADMP)

