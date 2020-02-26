WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On February 26, 2020, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (the “Company”), issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. A copy of the Company\’s Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 is attached as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01(d) Financial Statements and Exhibits.
EXHIBIT INDEX
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Exhibit
here
here
