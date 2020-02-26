New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02.

On February 26, 2020, New Mountain Finance Corporation (“NMFC”) issued a press release announcing financial results for its quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The press release is included as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.
The information disclosed under this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information provided herein shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

On February 26, 2020, NMFC issued a press release, included herewith as Exhibit 99.1, announcing the declaration of a first quarter 2020 distribution of $0.34 per share, payable on March 27, 2020 to holders of record as of March 13, 2020. Additionally, on February 26, 2020, NMFC made available on its website, www.newmountainfinance.com, a supplemental investor presentation with respect to the earnings release.
The information disclosed under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information provided herein shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
d) Exhibits.
New Mountain Finance Corp Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 a52180227ex99_1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. Its investments may also include equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with its debt investments, or may include a direct investment in the equity of private companies. It makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. Its portfolio includes investments in various sectors, such as software, business services, education, distribution and logistics, federal services, consumer services, healthcare services, media and healthcare products. New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C. is the investment advisor of the Company.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR