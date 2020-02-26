SEC Filings New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02.

On February 26, 2020, New Mountain Finance Corporation (“NMFC”) issued a press release announcing financial results for its quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The press release is included as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

The information disclosed under this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information provided herein shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

On February 26, 2020, NMFC issued a press release, included herewith as Exhibit 99.1, announcing the declaration of a first quarter 2020 distribution of $0.34 per share, payable on March 27, 2020 to holders of record as of March 13, 2020. Additionally, on February 26, 2020, NMFC made available on its website, www.newmountainfinance.com, a supplemental investor presentation with respect to the earnings release.

The information disclosed under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information provided herein shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

d) Exhibits.