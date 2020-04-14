WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On April 13, 2020, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) terminated the employment of the Company’s chief executive officer and president, David Kelly, with immediate effect. Mr. Kelly will not receive any severance in connection with the termination of his employment.

Daniel Khoshaba, a current director of the Company, was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company.