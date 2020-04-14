RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Files An 8-K Other Events

On April 14, 2020, the Company issued a press release providing an additional business and operational update regarding COVID-19. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1.

ITEM 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

About RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, operates and franchises casual-dining restaurants and fast-casual restaurants in North America and focuses on serving a selection of gourmet burgers. The Company is primarily engaged in the sale of food and beverages at the Company-owned restaurants. Its menu features a line of gourmet burgers, as well as its line of Red’s Tavern Double Burgers and its Red Robin’s line of half-pound Angus beef burgers with various toppings. It also offers burgers made from chicken breasts, fish fillets, turkey patties, as well as vegetarian and vegan options. It offers a selection of buns, including ciabatta, gluten free, sesame, onion, whole grain, jalapeno and lettuce wraps a range of toppings, including fresh guacamole, house made barbeque sauces, aiolis, grilled pineapple, crispy onion straws, sauteed mushrooms, fried jalapenos, bruschetta salsa, coleslaw, over eight cheese choices and a fried egg.