AKERS BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:AKER) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On April 8, 2020, Akers Biosciences, Inc. issued a press release announcing that its collaboration with Premas Biotech has successfully completed a second milestone, the successful expression of the three coronavirus antigens, Spike (S), Envelope (E), and Membrane (M), that were selected for their vaccine candidate. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is hereby incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

