WEYLAND TECH, INC. (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

On January 9, 2020, Weyland Tech, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the “Original Form 8-K”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the closing of an Asset Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) for the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Origin8, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the “Purchaser”) to acquire substantially all of the assets of Push Holdings, Inc. (“Push”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. (“ConversionPoint,” and together with Push, the “Sellers”), in exchange for a total of up to 35,714,285 shares of restricted common stock (the “Shares”) of the Company (the “Transaction”).

This Current Report on Form 8-K/A (“Amendment No. 1”) amends and supplements the Original Form 8-K to provide certain financial statements and pro forma financial information as required by Items 9.01(a) and (b) of Form 8-K. No other amendments are being made to the Original Form 8-K by this Amendment No. 1. This Amendment No. 1 should be read in connection with the Original Form 8-K, which provides a more complete description of the acquisition of Push.

(a) Financial Statements of Business Acquired.

The audited financial statements of Push as of and for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the independent auditors’ report related thereto as well as the unaudited financial statements of Push as of September 30, 2019, and the nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, are attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

(b) Pro Forma Financial Information.

The unaudited pro forma combined consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 20178, the nine months ended September 30, 2019, and balance sheet as of September 30, 2019, which give effect to the acquisition of Push, are attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 The audited financial statements of Push Holdings, Inc. as of and for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the independent auditor’s report related thereto and the unaudited financial statements of Push Holdings, Inc. as of September 30, 2019, and for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. 99.2 The unaudited pro forma combined consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2018, the nine months ended September 30, 2019, and balance sheet as of September 30, 2019, which give effect to the acquisition of Push Holdings, Inc.



WEYLAND TECH, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ea121153ex99-1_weyland.htm THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF AND FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31,…

Weyland Tech, Inc., formerly Seratosa, Inc., is specialized in providing e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate multi-channel business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) transactions. The Company manages its business through its segment, e-commerce solutions and service provider. The Company’s CreateApp is an M-commerce applications platform. The CreateApp platform is offered in over 10 languages and enables small-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment and background in information technology (IT). The Company offers the CreateApp platform in Singapore (www.createappsingapore.com), India (Jaipur) (www.aapkiapp.in) and the United States/Canada (www.createappamericas.com). The Company offers a DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union (excluding Russia, Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan), Malaysia, Hong Kong/South China, Indonesia, North America and Korea.