ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Files An 8-K Other Events

As previously disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed on April 21, 2020, ADMA BioManufacturing LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (the “Company”), had received an unsecured loan in the amount of approximately $5.4 million (the “Loan”) under the Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”), established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”). Although the Company believes, in good faith, it qualified for the Loan under then-available regulations, newly issued guidance and political and public scrutiny, particularly with respect to publicly traded companies receiving PPP funding, has caused the Company to decide voluntarily to return the Loan proceeds. The Company believes these proceeds should be deployed to other small businesses in need of financial support during this difficult time. As a result, the Company will voluntarily return the Loan proceeds within the time period imposed under the newly issued guidelines, subject to any additional guidance that may be issued by the Federal Government on eligibility criteria for public companies who have already been granted PPP loans.



