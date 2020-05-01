COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ESXB) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03

Effective May 1, 2020, the Board of Directors of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (the “Company”) approved amendments to Sections 2.1, 2.3 and 2.8 of the Company’s Amended and Restated Bylaws (the “Bylaws”) to expressly permit the Company to hold shareholder meetings solely by means of remote communication. The foregoing description is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Bylaws, which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this report and is incorporated by reference into this Item 5.03.

On May 1, 2020, Community Bankers Trust Corporation issued a press release announcing that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in a virtual format only, through the internet, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The press release is being filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated by reference into this Item 8.01.



Community Bankers Trust Corp Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 tm2018373d1_ex3-1.htm EXHIBIT 3.1 Exhibit 3.1 AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS OF COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORPORATION ARTICLE I OFFICES Section 1.1. Registered Office and Agent. The initial registered office shall be 4235 Innslake Drive,…

Community Bankers Trust Corporation is the holding company for Essex Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in a general commercial banking business and provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses, including individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services and safe deposit box facilities. Essex Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank, and its financial consultants offer a range of investment products and alternatives. It operates in over three business lines: retail and small business banking, commercial and industrial banking and real estate lending. Its investment securities include the United States treasury issue and other United States Government agencies; the United States Government sponsored agencies, and state, county and municipal securities. Its lending and investing activities are funded through its deposits.