WEYCO GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events



About WEYCO GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Story continues below

Weyco Group, Inc. is engaged in the design and distribution of footwear. The Company designs and markets footwear for men, women and children. The Company operates through two segments: the North American wholesale segment (wholesale) and the North American retail segment (retail). The Company also has other wholesale and retail businesses overseas, which include its businesses in Australia, South Africa and Asia Pacific (collectively known as Florsheim Australia), and its wholesale and retail businesses in Europe. Its footwear is available in a range of sizes and widths. The Company’s products consist of leather dress shoes and casual footwear composed of man-made materials or leather. In addition, the Company offers outdoor boots, shoes and sandals. The Company offers footwear under a portfolio of brand names, including Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters and Umi. The Company purchases finished shoes from outside suppliers, primarily located in China and India.