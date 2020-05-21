SEC Filings ASTRONICS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ATRO) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 21, 2020, Astronics Corporation (the “Company”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”) for which the Board of Directors solicited proxies. At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders voted on the following:

1.The election of the Board of Directors;

2.The ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company for the current fiscal year; and

3.A non-binding shareholder advisory vote on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers.

In accordance with the Company’s Restated Certificate of Incorporation, on all agenda items the holders of Astronics common shares and Class B shares voted together as one class, with each common share entitled to one vote and each Class B share entitled to ten votes.

The final voting results on each of the matters submitted to a vote of shareholders at the Annual Meeting were as follows:

1) Election of the Board of Directors. The nominees to the Board of Directors were elected based on the following shares voted:

2) Ratification of Ernst & Young LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2020. A total of 85,010,809 votes were cast for the proposal, 424,420 votes were cast against it and 868,363 votes abstained. There were no broker non-votes on the proposal. The affirmative votes constituted more than a majority of the votes represented at the meeting, the number needed to approve the proposal.

3) The non-binding shareholder advisory vote on the compensation of the Company\’s named executive officers. A total of 62,124,619 votes were cast for the proposal, 8,060,129 votes were cast against it and 715,580 votes abstained. There were 15,403,264 broker non-votes on the proposal. The shareholders approved, on a non-binding, advisory basis, the compensation of the Company\’s named executive officers as disclosed in the Proxy.