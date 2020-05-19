WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On May 19, 2020, Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) will conduct virtual investor meetings and make available an investor presentation to be used during those investor meetings on May 19, 2020. The slide show for the investor presentation is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Item 7.01 and the exhibit attached hereto will not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such section, nor will such information or exhibit be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as may be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly Westfield Financial, Inc., is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company. The Company serves as a holding company for Westfield Bank (the Bank). It is a provider of banking products and services to business organizations and individuals, including products such as residential and commercial loans, consumer loans and a variety of deposit products. It focuses on residential real estate lending, as well as servicing commercial customers, including commercial and industrial lending and commercial deposit relationships. In addition, it provides online banking services. It operates through over 21 banking offices located in Agawam, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Feeding Hills, Holyoke, Ludlow, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts, and Granby and Enfield, Connecticut. It also has over 10 automated teller machine (ATM) locations in Holyoke, Southwick, Springfield, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts.