NEMAURA MEDICAL INC. (OTCMKTS:NMRD) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

As previously disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 8, 2020, by Nemaura Medical Inc. (the “Company”), on April 2, 2020, the Company received a written notice (the “Notice”) from staff of Listing Qualifications of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company had not complied with the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a) of Nasdaq’s listing rules due to its failure to hold an annual meeting of stockholders within 12 months of the end of the Company’s fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. At the time, the Company discussed with Nasdaq that its annual meeting (the “Annual Meeting”) was scheduled for May 15, 2020. On May 15, 2020, the Company held its Annual Meeting, as scheduled. On May 18, 2020, Nasdaq notified the Company of its determination that, as a result of holding the Annual Meeting, the Company now complies with the Nasdaq listing rules and the matter is now closed.

At no time since receipt of the Notice did the Company’s securities cease trading on Nasdaq.

The information included in this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. The information set forth under this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in this Current Report on Form 8-K that is required to be disclosed solely to satisfy the requirements of Regulation FD.



About NEMAURA MEDICAL INC. (OTCMKTS:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical, Inc. is a holding company. The Company owns a diagnostic medical device company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing specialty medical devices. The Company’s focus is on the development of a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device, which consists of a disposable patch containing a sensor, and a non-disposable miniature electronic watch with a re-chargeable power source. CGM through a non-invasive patch can enable early detection of subtle changes in blood glucose levels. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, performs medical device research and manufacturing of a CGM, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT device is a non-invasive, wireless device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, and may also be used to screen pre-diabetic patients. The sugarBEAT device extracts analytes, such as glucose, to the surface of the skin in a non-invasive manner where it is measured using sensors and interpreted using an algorithm.