Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events

Western Capital Resources, Inc., a Delaware corporation (OTCQB: WCRS), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share, or $0.10 per common share on an annualized basis. The approved dividend is expected to be paid on March 5, 2021 on all outstanding common shares to holders of record as of the close of business on February 23, 2021.



About Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS)

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (WCR) is a holding company. The Company’s segments are Franchise segment, Cellular Retail segment, Direct to Consumer segment and Consumer Finance segment. The Franchise segment consists of AlphaGraphics, Inc., the franchisor of AlphaGraphics customized print and marketing solutions. Its Cellular Retail segment consists of an authorized Cricket Wireless dealer and involves the retail sale of cellular phones and accessories to consumers through its subsidiary PQH Wireless, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Its Direct to Consumer segment consists of an online and direct marketing retailer and distributor of live plants, seeds, holiday gifts and garden accessories, and an online and direct marketing distribution retailer of home improvement and restoration products operating as Van Dyke’s Restorers. Its Consumer Finance segment consists of retail financial services conducted through its subsidiaries, Wyoming Financial Lenders, Inc. and Express Pawn, Inc.