SEC Filings LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On February 10, 2021, Dr. Stephen R. J. Brueck notified LightPath Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) of his intent to retire as a director, effective immediately. Dr. Brueck has served as one of the Company’s directors since July 2001. Dr. Brueck’s departure is not due to any disagreement with the Company. As disclosed in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement filed on Schedule 14A on October 1, 2020, Dr. Brueck had elected to defer receipt of certain vested restricted stock unit shares until after leaving the Board of Directors. These restricted stock unit shares were awarded as part of his annual director compensation beginning in 2004; the related compensation expense was recognized in the Company’s financial statements each period as the compensation was earned and the shares were included in the weighted average diluted number of shares used to calculate the Company’s earnings per share, as appropriate. As such, in connection with his retirement, Dr. Brueck was issued 419,176 shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock.

LightPath’s Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, Robert Ripp, along with the other directors and the executive management team recognize Dr. Brueck’s dedication and many contributions to the Company and wish him well in his retirement.