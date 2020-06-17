SEC Filings WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

On June 17, 2020, Westell Technologies, Inc. (the \”Company\”) issued a press release setting forth the financial results for its fiscal 2020>fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 7.01. REGULATION AND FD DISCLOSURE

Effective June 17, 2020, the management team of the Company will begin using the materials included in Exhibit 99.2 to this report (the \”Investor Presentation\”) for presentations to investors and others. A copy of the Investor Presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and will also be available on the Company\’s website at www.westell.com.