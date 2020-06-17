WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

On June 17, 2020, Westell Technologies, Inc. (the \”Company\”) issued a press release setting forth the financial results for its fiscal 2020>fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.
Item 7.01. REGULATION AND FD DISCLOSURE
Effective June 17, 2020, the management team of the Company will begin using the materials included in Exhibit 99.2 to this report (the \”Investor Presentation\”) for presentations to investors and others. A copy of the Investor Presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and will also be available on the Company\’s website at www.westell.com.
WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 a4q20earningsrelease.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1 NEWS RELEASEWestell Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter ResultsAURORA,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:WSTL)

Westell Technologies, Inc. is a provider of in-building wireless, intelligent site management, cell site optimization and outside plant solutions. The Company’s set of products and solutions are designed to manage network performance for carriers, integrators and other network operators. The Company operates in two segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW) and Communication Solutions Group (CSG). The Company’s segments are engaged in the design, development, assembly, and marketing of a range of products and solutions. The IBW segment solutions include distributed antenna systems (DAS) conditioners, digital repeaters and bi-directional amplifiers (BDAs), and system components and antennas, all used by wireless service providers and third-party hosts to fine tune radio frequency (RF) signals. The Company’s intelligent site management solutions include a suite of remote monitoring and control devices.

