BRISTOW GROUP INC. (NYSE:BRS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

On June 11, 2020, Era Group Inc. (the “Company”) completed its business combination with Bristow Group Inc. (“Old Bristow”) following the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of January 23, 2020 (as amended on April 22, 2020), by and among the Company, Ruby Redux Merger Sub, Inc. (“Merger Sub”), and Old Bristow (the “Merger Agreement”), to which Merger Sub merged with and into Old Bristow, with Old Bristow surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the “Merger”). In connection with the Merger, the Company changed its name to Bristow Group Inc., and its ticker symbol to “VTOL”, and Old Bristow changed its name to Bristow Holdings U.S. Inc. (the “Name Change”).

Upon completion of the Merger, the shares of Old Bristow common stock, par value $0.0001 (“Old Bristow Common Stock”) that were outstanding immediately prior to the closing of the Merger (including, among other things, shares issued as a result of the conversion of all outstanding shares of Old Bristow preferred stock, par value $0.0001 (“Old Bristow Preferred Stock”) and certain shares of Old Bristow Common Stock held in reserve to settle claims from Old Bristow’s Bankruptcy) were converted into the right to receive, in the aggregate, a number of shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 (“Company Common Stock”), equal to the product of (i) 77% multiplied by (ii) the quotient of (x) the number of shares of Company Common Stock outstanding immediately prior to the Merger, calculated on a fully diluted basis, as adjusted for the Reverse Stock Split (as defined below), divided by (y) 23% (the “Aggregate Merger Consideration”). Each holder of Old Bristow Common Stock, other than holders of dissenting shares, received, for each share of Old Bristow Common Stock, a number of shares of Company Common Stock equal to the Aggregate Merger Consideration divided by the number of shares of Old Bristow Common Stock outstanding immediately prior to the Merger (including, among others, shares issued as a result of the conversion of Old Bristow Preferred Stock and any shares underlying Bristow options or restricted stock units) and cash in lieu of fractional shares.

Immediately prior to the Merger, the Company effected a reverse stock split (the “Reverse Stock Split”), to which the shares of Company Common Stock outstanding immediately prior to the effectiveness of the Reverse Stock Split were reclassified into a smaller number of shares such that a stockholder of the Company prior to the Reverse Stock Split owns one share of Company Common Stock for each three shares of Company Common Stock held immediately prior to the effectiveness of the Reverse Stock Split.

After giving effect to the Reverse Stock Split a total of 7,175,029 shares of Company Common Stock were issued and outstanding (including restricted stock awards), as well as an additional 52,256 shares of Company Common Stock underlying other Company equity awards. Approximately 23,026,993 shares of Company Common Stock were issued as consideration in the Merger to holders of Old Bristow common stock (including shares issued as a result of the Old Bristow preferred stock conversion), exclusive of shares underlying equity awards, reserve shares and shares of shareholders purporting to dissent. Holders of the Old Bristow Common Stock Awards received Company equity awards entitling them to receive an aggregate of approximately 210,496 shares of Company Common Stock (exclusive of shares underlying unvested equity awards forfeited at the closing of the Merger) upon exercise or vesting thereof, as applicable, or approximately 0.7% of the fully diluted shares. Holders of the Old Bristow Preferred Stock Awards received Company equity awards entitling them to receive an aggregate of approximately 538,601 shares of Company Common Stock (exclusive of shares underlying unvested equity awards forfeited at the closing of the Merger) upon exercise or vesting thereof, as applicable, or approximately 1.7% of the fully diluted shares.

Registration Rights Agreements

to individual voting agreements with each of Solus Alternative Asset Management LP (“Solus”) and South Dakota Retirement System (“SDIC”), on June 11, 2020 the Company entered into a registration rights agreement (the “Registration Rights Agreement”) with affiliates of Solus and SDIC (collectively, the “RRA Stockholders”). The Registration Rights Agreement requires the Company to file a shelf registration statement registering the resale of Company Common Stock held by the RRA Stockholders within 10 days after the later of (i) consummation of the Merger and (ii) the availability of all financial statements required by the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) to be included or incorporated by reference in a registration statement filed under the Securities Act registering the resale of the Company’s Common Stock. The Registration Rights Agreement also allows the RRA Stockholders, under certain circumstances, to demand registrations and provides for certain piggyback registration rights. The foregoing description of the Registration Rights Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Registration Rights Agreement which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

Old Bristow Credit Facilities

Prior to Completion of the Merger, Old Bristow and certain subsidiaries of Old Bristow were parties to the following credit facilities which remain outstanding after completion of the Merger.

Bristow ABL Facility

On April 17, 2018, two of Old Bristow’s subsidiaries entered into an asset-backed revolving credit facility (the “ABL Facility”). On October 31, 2019, the effective date (the “Effective Date”) of Old Bristow’s Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization (the “Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization”), Old Bristow entered into an Amendment and Restatement, Confirmation and Waiver Agreement (the “ABL Amendment”) to the ABL Facility (together with the ABL Amendment, the “Amended Bristow ABL”), by and among Old Bristow, as parent guarantor, Bristow Norway AS, Bristow U.S. LLC and Bristow Helicopters, as borrowers and guarantors, the financial institutions from time to time party thereto as lenders and Barclays Bank PLC, in its capacity as agent and security trustee. The Amended Bristow ABL provides for commitments in an aggregate amount of $75 million, with a portion allocated to each borrower subsidiary and a borrowing base calculated by reference to eligible accounts receivable, subject to an availability block of $15 million. The maximum amount of borrowings available under the ABL Facility could be increased from time to time to a total of as much as $115 million, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, and any such increase would be allocated among the borrower subsidiaries. The Amended Bristow ABL bears interest at a rate of either the Base Rate (as defined therein) or LIBOR or NIBOR (each, as defined therein) plus an applicable margin that ranges from 1.00% to 1.50% per annum for Base Rate loans and 2.00% to 2.50% per annum for LIBOR or NIBOR loans, in each case, based on availability under the Amended ABL Facility, and matures on April 17, 2023, subject to certain early maturity triggers related to maturity of other material debt. As of March 31, 2020, no loans and approximately $16 million of letters of credit are outstanding under the ABL Facility. The unused portion of the Amended Bristow ABL is subject to commitment fees of 0.375% to 0.50% per annum, based on availability thereunder. Amounts borrowed under the ABL Facility are secured by certain accounts receivable owing to the borrower subsidiaries and the deposit accounts into which payments on such accounts receivable are deposited. The foregoing description of the Amended Bristow ABL does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amended Bristow ABL, which is filed as Exhibit 10.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.