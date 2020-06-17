CB FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07

CB Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of stockholders on June 17, 2020. The final vote result as to each matter submitted to a vote of stockholders is as follows:

2,751,145 51,880 198,145 80,193 1,380,590

Based on the above vote, the Company has determined to include a stockholder advisory vote on executive compensation in its annual meeting proxy solicitation materials on an annual basis until the next required vote on the frequency of the stockholder advisory vote on executive compensation to occur at the Company’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



About CB FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Story continues below

CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates in community banking segment. The Bank offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans, as well as a range of deposit products for individuals and businesses in its market area. The Bank operates through a network of approximately 20 offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette and Westmoreland Counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s principal lending activity is the origination of residential loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties in its local market area. In addition, the Bank offers property and casualty, commercial liability, surety and other insurance products, through its subsidiary, Exchange Underwriters, Inc. (Exchange Underwriters), an independent insurance agency.