On March 27, 2020, Westell Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) received a notification (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The NASDAQ Stock Market (“NASDAQ”) that the bid price for the Company’s Class A Common Stock (“common stock”) has closed below the minimum $1.00 per share price for 30 consecutive trading days as required by NASDAQ Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Rule”) for continued listing. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Notice indicates that the Company will be provided 180 calendar days, or until September 23, 2020, to regain compliance with the minimum $1.00 per share bid requirement. The Notice further indicates that the Company may regain compliance with the Rule if at any time before September 23, 2020, the bid price of the Company’s common stock closes at $1.00 per share or above for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the Rule by September 23, 2020, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.