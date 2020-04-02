SEC Filings SYNALLOY CORPORATION (NASDAQ:SYNL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On April 2, 2020, Synalloy Corporation (“Synalloy”) issued a press release announcing improved shipments and bookings in its Metals Segment for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to the first quarter of 2019. Additionally, the Specialty Chemicals Segment experienced reduced shipments, on a pounds basis, compared to the first quarter of 2019, but improved revenues due to a favorable product mix shift to more value added contract manufacturing products.

Item 8.01 Other Events

On April 2, 2020, Synalloy issued a press release announcing its decision to suspend manufacturing operations at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc. (“Palmer”), until further notice. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devasting impact on the global oil and gas industry, and particularly in the Permian Basin. While Palmer’s financial performance in January and February was in line with the 2020 plan, this business unit experienced heavy cancellations and postponements in its order book throughout the month of March. Synalloy hopes to re-open Palmer when the COVID-19 pandemic is over and the oil and gas industry in the Permian Basin returns to normalized pricing and demand levels.

