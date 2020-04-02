PAVMED INC. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

On April 2, 2020, PAVmed Inc. (the “ Company ”) issued a press release announcing that the EsoCheck™ Esophageal Cell Collection Device with Collect+Protect™ Technology, developed and marketed by its majority owned subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics Inc., was named a Silver winner of the 2020 Edison Best New Product Awards in the Medical/Dental category and Testing Solutions subcategory. Attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report is a copy of the press release, which is incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished under this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any disclosure document of the Company, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such document.

(d) Exhibits:

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press release.



PAVmed Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 PAVmed Subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics’ EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device Receives Prestigious Edison Best New Product Award NEW YORK,…

To view the full exhibit click here