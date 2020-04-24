WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (the “Company”) will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”) on June 23, 2020. Information about the 2020 Annual Meeting will be set forth in the Company’s definitive proxy statement and other materials to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the 2020 Annual Meeting.

This information provided under this Section 7.01 is “furnished” and not “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section.

All statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those that are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as updated by subsequent SEC filings. Currently, the Company is also subject to risk and uncertainties related to the potential adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the Company, the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others.

