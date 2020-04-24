SEC Filings SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing By ME Staff 8-k -

On April 21, 2020, SCYNEXIS, Inc. received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department staff (the “Staff”) of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying SCYNEXIS that, for the last 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price for SCYNEXIS’s common stock was below the $1.00 per share minimum required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). Even though SCYNEXIS’s common stock closed at $1.00 within the 30 consecutive day period, the highest closing bid price during the period was $0.995. Nasdaq does not round to the nearest cent for purposes of determining whether the bid price requirement is met, and it determined that SCYNEXIS common stock had not met the $1.00 closing bid price requirement during the 30-day period. The letter from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing of SCYNEXIS’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) and the Nasdaq rule change filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2020, SCYNEXIS has 180 calendar days from July 1, 2020, or until December 28, 2020, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price rule. If, at any time before December 28, 2020, the closing bid price of SCYNEXIS’s common stock is at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Staff will provide SCYNEXIS written confirmation of compliance with the minimum bid price rule and the matter will be closed.

If SCYNEXIS does not regain compliance by December 28, 2020, SCYNEXIS may transfer from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market and may be eligible for an additional compliance period of 180 calendar days. To qualify for the additional compliance period, SCYNEXIS would have to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other requirements for initial listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (except for the bid price requirement), and provide written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency during the additional 180-day compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If SCYNEXIS does not qualify for an additional compliance period, or if the Staff concludes that SCYNEXIS will not be able to cure the deficiency, the Staff will provide written notice to SCYNEXIS that its common stock will be subject to delisting. At that time, SCYNEXIS may appeal the Staff’s delisting determination to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

SCYNEXIS will continue to actively monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and will evaluate available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with the minimum bid price rule.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of anti-infectives. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of several fungal infections, including serious invasive fungal infections. SCY-078 is a structurally distinct glucan synthase inhibitor that has been shown to be effective in vitro and in vivo in animal studies against a range of Candida and Aspergillus species, including drug-resistant strains. The Company also conducts additional in vitro and in vivo studies to further characterize the spectrum of activity of SCY-078. The Company has completed multiple Phase I studies with the oral formulation of SCY-078 and is conducting its first Phase I study with the IV formulation of SCY-078. The Company has also developed a platform for cyclophilin inhibitors, which has two clinical stage compounds, such as SCY-635 and SCY-641.