WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On April 20, 2020, CLIMB Channel Solutions (Canada) Inc. (“Buyer”), a newly-formed indirect subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (the “Company”), entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (the “SPA”) with Interwork Group, Inc. (“Seller”), Interwork Technologies Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Interwork US”), Interwork Technologies Inc., a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada (“Interwork Canada”), and Firepower Equity Inc.

to the SPA, Buyer will acquire Interwork US and Interwork Canada for an aggregate purchase price of $5 million payable at closing (subject to adjustment) plus a potential post-closing $1.1 million earn-out (the “Interwork Acquisition”).

The SPA contains customary representations, warranties and covenants. The SPA also contains indemnification obligations of both Buyer and Seller, subject to certain limitations, and covenants regarding the conduct of each party prior to closing. The consummation of the Interwork Acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. Either party may terminate the SPA if the Interwork Acquisition does not close by May 20, 2020.

The foregoing is qualified entirely by the complete terms of the SPA, filed herewith as Exhibit 2.1 and incorporated herein by this reference.

Item 7.01 Other Events.

On April 22, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the Interwork Acquisition. A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

This information provided under this Section 7.01 is “furnished” and not “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section..

All statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. These risk and uncertainties include, without limitation, those that are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as updated by subsequent SEC filings. Currently, the Company is also subject to risk and uncertainties related to the potential adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the Company, the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others.

