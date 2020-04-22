LCNB CORP. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The Annual Meeting of the shareholders of LCNB Corp. (“LCNB”) was held on April 21, 2020. At the meeting, the following items were voted on by the shareholders of LCNB:
The following nominees were elected as Class III directors by the votes indicated below. In addition to the votes reported below, there were 3,152,526 broker non-votes on the proposal for the election of each director.
The outcome of the advisory vote approving the compensation of our named executive officers is indicated below. In addition to the votes reported below, there were 3,152,526 broker non-votes on this proposal.
The ratification of the appointment of BKD, LLP as the independent registered accounting firm for LCNB was approved by the votes indicated below. There were no broker non-votes on this proposal.
About LCNB CORP. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. (LCNB) is a financial holding company. The Company’s subsidiary includes LCNB National Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers commercial and personal banking services. Its services include safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier’s checks, utility bill collections, notary public service, mobile banking and other services tailored for both individuals and businesses. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, various types of consumer loans and small business administration loans. Its investment portfolio includes securities available-for-sale, such as the United States Treasury notes, the United States Agency notes, Certificates of deposit, and Equity securities. Its deposit services include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, lifetime checking accounts, individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

