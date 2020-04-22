LCNB CORP. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
LCNB CORP. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
LCNB CORP. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
LCNB Corp. (LCNB) is a financial holding company. The Company’s subsidiary includes LCNB National Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers commercial and personal banking services. Its services include safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier’s checks, utility bill collections, notary public service, mobile banking and other services tailored for both individuals and businesses. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, various types of consumer loans and small business administration loans. Its investment portfolio includes securities available-for-sale, such as the United States Treasury notes, the United States Agency notes, Certificates of deposit, and Equity securities. Its deposit services include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, lifetime checking accounts, individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.