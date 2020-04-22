SEC Filings LCNB CORP. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The Annual Meeting of the shareholders of LCNB Corp. (“LCNB”) was held on April 21, 2020. At the meeting, the following items were voted on by the shareholders of LCNB:

The following nominees were elected as Class III directors by the votes indicated below. In addition to the votes reported below, there were 3,152,526 broker non-votes on the proposal for the election of each director.

The outcome of the advisory vote approving the compensation of our named executive officers is indicated below. In addition to the votes reported below, there were 3,152,526 broker non-votes on this proposal.

The ratification of the appointment of BKD, LLP as the independent registered accounting firm for LCNB was approved by the votes indicated below. There were no broker non-votes on this proposal.