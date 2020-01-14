Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02: Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Item 7.01: Regulation FD Disclosure

On January 14, 2020, Sono-Tek Corporation issued a press release regarding its financial results for the quarter ended November 30, 2019, in the form attached as exhibit 99.1.

The information furnished to this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities under such section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01: Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated January 14, 2020.



SONO TEK CORP Exhibit

EX-99 2 ex99-1.htm EARNINGS RELEASE Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Sono-Tek Reports Record Sales and Backlog for Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Record Sales of $3.67M,…

About Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing nozzles. The Company utilizes its technology, ultrasonic spray coating, to provide customized coating solutions to a range of manufacturing companies, enabling to develop new products. The Company operates through two segments: ultrasonic spray coating systems, which is in the business of developing, manufacturing, selling, installing and servicing ultrasonic spray coating equipment, and real estate operations, which is in the business of owning and operating the Sono-Tek Industrial Park. The Company offers its products to a range of markets, including electronics, advanced energy (solar and fuel cells), medical device, glass, textiles and foods. The Company serves electronics industry in approximately two sectors, printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing and semiconductor manufacturing. It offers products, such as SonoFlux 2000F, SelectaFlux, MediCoat I, Medicoat II and WideTrack.