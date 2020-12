W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION (NYSE:WRB) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On December 11, 2020, the Board of Directors of W. R. Berkley Corporation approved certain amendments to the: (i) W. R. Berkley Corporation Deferred Compensation Plan for Officers, as amended and restated on November 2, 2016, effective as of December 31, 2020; and (ii) W. R. Berkley Corporation Deferred Compensation Plan for Directors, as initially adopted on May 3, 2005 and subsequently amended effective as of December 3, 2007, effective as of December 31, 2020. The amendments discontinue all future elective deferrals of director fees and employee compensation by the participants then participating in the plans and prohibit any additional directors or employees from becoming eligible to participate in the plans, in each case, effective as of December 31, 2020.

The foregoing descriptions of the above amendments are qualified in their entirety by the full text of the respective amendments, which are attached to this Form 8-K as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference.