MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MARA) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01 Other Information

Marathon Patent Group (the “Company”) has determined to postpone its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, originally scheduled to be held on December 17, 2020 to December 29, 2020. The Annual Meeting will now be hold on December 29, 2020 at 10 AM local time at the Company’s offices at 1180 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas, Nevada 89144. The postponement is to enable further shareholders to vote their shares in order to meet the 50.1% quorum requirement for the Company to hold its Annual Meeting.



About MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Story continues below

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) is engaged in acquiring patents and patent rights from owners or other ventures. The Company monetizes its portfolio of patents and patent rights by entering into license discussions. The Company owns around 378 United States and foreign patents, and patent rights across a range of technologies and markets. The Company owns around 22 patent applications across a range of technologies and markets.