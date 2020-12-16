SEC Filings EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:EVK) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders. On December 11, 2020, Beijing time, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc., (the “Company”) held its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). At the Annual Meeting, a majority of the Company’s shares of common stock represented at the Annual Meeting and voting on each proposal voted to approve the following proposals:



About EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (Ever-Glory), through its subsidiaries, is a retailer of branded fashion apparel. Ever-Glory is also a global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on casual wear, outerwear and sportswear brands. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Company’s wholesale business consists of wholesale-channel sales made principally to brands and department stores located across Europe, the United States, Japan and People’s Republic of China (PRC). Ever-Glory’s retail business consists of retail-channel sales directly to consumers through retail stores located across the PRC, as well as sales through online stores at Tmall and Dangdang mall, among others. Ever-Glory services various brands and retail stores by providing a range of services of supply chain management on fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.