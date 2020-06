VUZIX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:VUZI) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.



Vuzix Corp Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 tm2023296d1_ex3-1.htm EXHIBIT 3.1 Exhibit 3.1 AMENDED AND RESTATED BY-LAWS OF VUZIX CORPORATION (a Delaware corporation) Adopted June 19,…

To view the full exhibit click here