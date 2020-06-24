INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IBCP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

On June 23, 2020, Stephen A. Erickson, the Chief Financial Officer of Independent Bank Corporation (the “ Company ”), resigned from all positions he held with the Company and its subsidiaries.

On June 23, 2020, the Company appointed Robert N. Shuster to serve as an Executive Vice President and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Independent Bank. Mr. Shuster, age 62, previously served as the Company’s CFO from May 2001 until his retirement on January 31, 2020. He has agreed to serve as the Company\’s CFO until such time that the Company retains a permanent CFO to replace Mr. Erickson.

There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Shuster and any other person to which he was selected as an officer of the Company. Mr. Shuster is not related to any executive officer or director of the Company.

There have been no transactions since January 1, 2019, nor are there any currently proposed transactions, to which the Company or any of its subsidiaries was or is to be a party, in which the amount involved exceeds $120,000 and in which Mr. Shuster had, or will have, a direct or indirect material interest that is required to be disclosed to Section 404(a) of Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation S-K.

In his position of Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Shuster will serve on a part-time basis and will be paid based upon an annual salary of $290,000.