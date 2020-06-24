Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Files An 8-K Other Events

On June 24, 2020, Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. issued a press release reporting preliminary unaudited fiscal second quarter 2020 sales results and providing a liquidity update. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc., formerly Levy Acquisition Corporation, is an operator and franchisor of restaurants featuring fresh and fast made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. The Company operates Del Taco restaurants in approximately 20 states, including over one franchised restaurant in Guam. The Company has approximately 300 Company-operated and over 250 franchised restaurants. The Company’s menu offers a combination of Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes. Additionally, the Company’s menu features both premium items such as Epic Burritos, Handcrafted Ensaladas and Fresca Bowls, as well as lower priced items on its Buck & Under Menu. Del Taco restaurant is a free-standing building with drive-in service that ranges in size from 2,000 to 2,600 square feet.