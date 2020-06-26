vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Story continues below

On June 23, 2020, Paul G. Savas resigned from the Board of Directors of vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”), effective as of such date. Mr. Savas did not resign as a result of any disagreement with the Company relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

About vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts (RAGE), for which it has commenced patient enrollment in a Phase III clinical trial. Its type II diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator (GKA), for which it has completed enrollment in its Phase IIb clinical trial, and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1r), for which it began enrollment in a Phase II clinical trial. It has over three additional programs in various stages of clinical development for the prevention of muscle weakness and the treatment of inflammatory disorders.