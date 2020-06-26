MDC PARTNERS INC. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 26, 2020, MDC Partners Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release relating to a letter received June 25, 2020 from The Stagwell Group with respect to a possible business combination between the Company and Stagwell Media LP.

A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release, dated June 26, 2020, “MDC Partners Announces Formation of Special Committee to Evaluate Potential Business Combination with Stagwell”





About MDC PARTNERS INC. (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc. is a provider of marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. The Company’s segment is Advertising and Communications. It operates through a network of Partner Firms. The Advertising and Communications segment consists of integrated marketing consulting services to Partner Firms that offers advertising, marketing, media, communications solutions, and specialized consumer insights and analytics, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; public relations; corporate communications; market research; corporate identity and branding services; sales promotion; the design, development, research and implementation of consumer services, and direct marketing services. In addition, certain firms also provide consumer activation services, investor relation services and/or general public insights.