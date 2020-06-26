SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.

On June 23, 2020, Paul G. Savas resigned from the Board of Directors of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”), effective as of such date. Mr. Savas did not resign as a result of any disagreement with the Company relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.