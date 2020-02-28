VSE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:VSEC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On February 27, 2020, VSE Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Additionally, the Company made available related materials to be discussed during the Company’s webcast and conference call referred to in such press release. A copy of the press release and related conference call materials are being furnished as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are hereby incorporated by reference.
The information in the preceding paragraph, as well as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. It may only be incorporated by reference into another filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) if such subsequent filing specifically references this Current Report on Form 8-K.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit
Number
99.1 Press release dated February 27, 2020, entitled, “VSE Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results.”
99.2 VSE Corporation Investor Presentation for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019
VSE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
VSE CORP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 vse-pry2019earningsrelease.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 – VSE CORPORATION Y2019 EARNINGS RELEASE Exhibit Exhibit 99.1VSE Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 ResultsALEXANDRIA,…
About VSE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corporation is a services and supply company. The Company’s segments include Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, Federal Services Group, and IT, Energy and Management Consulting Group. The Company provides logistics and distribution services for legacy systems and equipment and professional and technical services to the United States Government, including the United States Postal Service (USPS), the United States Department of Defense (DoD), federal civilian agencies, and to commercial and other customers. The Company’s service offerings include supply chain and inventory management services; vehicle fleet sustainment programs; vehicle fleet parts; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of aircraft engines and engine components; aircraft engine parts supply and distribution; military equipment refurbishment and modification; ship maintenance, overhaul, and follow-on technical support; logistics management support, and machinery condition analysis.

