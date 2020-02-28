SEC Filings VSE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:VSEC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

VSE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:VSEC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On February 27, 2020, VSE Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Additionally, the Company made available related materials to be discussed during the Company’s webcast and conference call referred to in such press release. A copy of the press release and related conference call materials are being furnished as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are hereby incorporated by reference.

The information in the preceding paragraph, as well as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. It may only be incorporated by reference into another filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) if such subsequent filing specifically references this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit

Number

99.1 Press release dated February 27, 2020, entitled, “VSE Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results.”

99.2 VSE Corporation Investor Presentation for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019

VSE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES