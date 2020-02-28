VSE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:VSEC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition
About VSE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:VSEC)
VSE Corporation is a services and supply company. The Company’s segments include Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, Federal Services Group, and IT, Energy and Management Consulting Group. The Company provides logistics and distribution services for legacy systems and equipment and professional and technical services to the United States Government, including the United States Postal Service (USPS), the United States Department of Defense (DoD), federal civilian agencies, and to commercial and other customers. The Company’s service offerings include supply chain and inventory management services; vehicle fleet sustainment programs; vehicle fleet parts; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of aircraft engines and engine components; aircraft engine parts supply and distribution; military equipment refurbishment and modification; ship maintenance, overhaul, and follow-on technical support; logistics management support, and machinery condition analysis.