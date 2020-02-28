INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY (NASDAQ:ITIC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
Investors Title Company is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Insurance Company (ITIC) and National Investors Title Insurance Company (NITIC), is engaged in issuance of residential and commercial title insurance, Investors Title Insurance Company (ITIC) and National Investors Title Insurance Company (NITIC). The Company also provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS). In addition, the Company operates in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance through ITIC and NITIC segment.