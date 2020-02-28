INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY (NASDAQ:ITIC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On February 27, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Investors Title Company (the “Company”) appointed Tammy F. Coley and Elton C. Parker, Jr. as members of the Board to fill the vacancies created by the passing of former Board members R. Horace Johnson on October 7, 2019 and H. Joe King, Jr. on October 28, 2019, respectively. Ms. Coley will serve in the class of directors whose terms expire at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”) and Mr. Parker will serve in the class of directors whose terms expire at the 2021 Annual Meeting, provided that he will stand for re-election at the 2020 Annual Meeting to complete the remaining portion of his term following the meeting. Ms. Coley and Mr. Parker have not been appointed to any committees of the Board.

Ms. Coley currently serves as Chief Transformation Officer at BlackLine, a provider of cloud software that automates and controls the entire financial close process, where she has been employed since 2017. Prior to BlackLine, Ms. Coley spent 14 years at Cox Communications where she led the accounting and internal controls governance functions. After retiring as an Audit Partner at Deloittee & Touche LLC, Mr. Parker serves as the Managing Member of Elpark Financial LLC, a financial advisory and consulting firm and, since 1982, has served as President of Elpark Inc. and subsidiaries, a family owned real estate, farming, and investment company.