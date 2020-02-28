KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

On February 28, 2020, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 and forward-looking statements related to the first quarter 2020 and full year 2020. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein.
The information in this Item 2.02 of Form 8-K and the Exhibit attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“the Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.
ITEM 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS
(d)Exhibits
to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
EXHIBIT INDEX
February 28, 2020 press release entitled “KVH Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results” (furnished
About KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

KVH Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of solutions that provide high-speed Internet, television and voice services through satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. The Company also provides commercially licensed entertainment, including news, sports, music and movies, to commercial and leisure customers in the maritime, hotel and retail markets. It operates in two geographic segments, in the mobile communications, navigation and guidance and stabilization equipment industry. The Company develops and distributes training films and e-learning computer-based training courses to commercial maritime customers. It is also a manufacturer of navigational sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial guidance and stabilization applications. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets mobile communications products and services for the marine and land mobile markets, and navigation, guidance and stabilization products for both the commercial and defense markets.

