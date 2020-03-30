VNUE, INC. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

VNUE, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), makes the following disclosure to an order issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 4, 2020 (the “SEC Order”), providing conditional relief to public companies that are unable to timely comply with their filing obligations as a result of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”).

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has posed a significant impact on the Company’s ability to file on a timely basis its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Annual Report”), which is due to be filed on March 30, 2020 (the “Original Due Date”). Therefore, the Company has elected to rely on the conditional filing relief provided under the SEC Order.

The preparation of the Company’s Annual Report, including financial statements and completion of the auditing process, has been delayed by government-imposed quarantines, office closures and travel restrictions, which affect both the Company’s and its professional service provider’s personnel. Our office closing and quarantines have impacted our ability to both internally compile and complete our financial statements and to provide business records and to meet with auditors. Office staff has been forced to work remotely without access to the records kept in the Company’s offices. Considering the lack of time for the compilation, dissemination and review of the information required to be presented, and the importance of investors receiving materially accurate information in the Annual Report, the Company has decided to rely on the SEC Order. The Company plans to file the Annual Report no later than May 14, 2020, or within 45 days after the Original Due Date.

When we file the Annual Report, we plan to include the substantially following risk factor in addition to any other risk factors that we determine are appropriate, so as to reflect the yet unknown and constantly developing effects of the COVID-19 lockdown and worldwide crisis:

The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and the resulting government-imposed quarantines, entertainment venue and office closings and travel restrictions, will have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Many of these effects are not even completely known at this time.

The current outbreak of COVID-19 could have a material and adverse effect on our business operations. The lockdowns and quarantines have already had a significant impact on our business sector. These include disruptions or restrictions on public entertainment events and venues, our (and the general public’s) ability to travel or to market our products and services, a general marked decline in the entertainment venue business, as well as temporary closures of our offices. Any such disruption or delay would likely impact our sales and operating results. In addition, COVID-19 has resulted in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many other countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could affect demand for our products and services and significantly impact our operating results. Additionally, the continued spread of COVID-19 and uncertain market conditions may limit the Company’s ability to access capital.

Certain of the statements contained in this report should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “believes,” “expects,” “endeavor” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

VNUE, Inc. (VNUE) is a development-stage company. The Company is carrying on business as a live entertainment music service company, which brings bands and fans together by capturing audio and video recordings of live performances and delivers the experience of a venue to home and hand. By streamlining the processes of curation, clearing, capturing, distribution and monetization, it manages the complexities of the music ecosystem. The Company captures content through its Front of House mobile application and provides distribution and monetization through a suite of mobile, Web administration applications, allowing an artist to deliver and sell their live performances directly to the fans attending their shows. VNUE is primarily used in live music venues. The Company is also branching into various other entertainment experiences, such as comedy, plays, musicals, university lectures, professional demonstrations and panel discussions, as well as action sports, among others.