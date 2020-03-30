EASTSIDE DISTILLING, INC. (OTCMKTS:ESDI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 30, 2020, Eastside Distilling, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The text of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this current report.

The information in this Item 2.02 and Exhibit 99.1 hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of or otherwise subject to the liabilities under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Unless expressly incorporated into a filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, the information contained in this Item 2.02 and Exhibit 99.1 hereto shall not be incorporated by reference into any Company filing, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release of Eastside Distilling, Inc. dated March 30, 2020, announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019*

* This exhibit is furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of the Exchange Act, as amended.



Eastside Distilling, Inc. (Eastside) is a manufacturer, developer, producer and marketer of master-crafted spirits. The Company’s beverage alcohol categories include bourbon, whiskey, rum and vodka. The Company operates through the marketing and distributing of hand-crafted spirits segment. Its brands include Burnside Bourbon, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, Barrel Hitch American Whiskey, Barrel Hitch Oregon Oak American Whiskey, Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Ginger Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Portland Potato Vodka, Marionberry Whiskey and Cherry Bomb Whiskey. Eastside creates seasonal and limited edition handmade products, such as Advocaat (eggnog) Liqueur, Peppermint Bark Liqueur, Bier Schnapps and Holiday Spiced Liqueur. Eastside distributes its products in approximately 15 states, including Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Minnesota, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Maryland.