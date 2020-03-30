Dyadic International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYAI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Dyadic International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYAI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 30, 2020, Dyadic International, Inc. ("Dyadic”) issued a press release announcing its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the information set forth in Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
DYADIC INTERNATIONAL INC Exhibit
About Dyadic International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (Dyadic) is a holding company. The Company is a global biotechnology company with operations in the United States and the Netherlands. Dyadic uses its technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of enzymes and other proteins for the bioenergy, bio-based chemicals, biopharmaceuticals and industrial enzymes industries. Its activities relating to selling enzymes focuses on utilizing its fungal strains and associated technologies. In particular, Dyadic uses its Trichoderma and C1 (Myceliopthora thermophila) fungal strains in the production of its industrial enzymes. Dyadic manufactures, purchases, and sells liquid and dry enzyme products to global customers for use within the animal feed, pulp and paper, starch and alcohol, food and brewing, textiles and biofuels industries. It is focused on biofuels and bio-based chemicals, biopharmaceuticals and industrial products.

