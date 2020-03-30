SEC Filings Dyadic International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYAI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Dyadic International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYAI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 30, 2020, Dyadic International, Inc. ("Dyadic”) issued a press release announcing its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the information set forth in Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.